Count Oprah Winfrey out of the next presidential race! The 64-year-old media mogul admitted that she is not interested in pursuing a career in politics. “In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” she said in new interview with British Vogue. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.” The Wrinkle in Time actress delivered an inspiring speech at the Golden Globes earlier this year saying a "new day is on the horizon," which left many speculating that she would run for office in 2020 possibly against current President Donald Trump.

"People talk about 'these are such dark times', but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” Oprah told British Vogue. “I see, 'Isn't this remarkable that we're waking up?' For years, women have endured craziness. This is what's happening to people. They're allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You've got to lean to the happiness."