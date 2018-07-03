He put a ring on it! David Foster and Katharine McPhee are officially engaged. The 34-year-old American Idol alum confirmed the news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 3, with a screenshot of a text conversation. “He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri,” she texted a friend. “Totally dark only stars.” Katherine jokingly added, “Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one of the other and in the end he spared me.”

VIEW GALLERY Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged Photo: Getty Images

The 68-year-old music producer popped the question during their vacation in Italy. While abroad, the engaged pair have been documenting their holiday. “If you only saw the first 50+ pics it took to get these two @davidfoster," Katharine captioned a shot of herself in front of the water in Capri.

David posted a similar image, taken by his new fiancée, which he captioned, “Summer Daze part 2 #capri #italy @katharinemcphee.” Katharine and David have maintained a friendship since meeting on the set of American Idol in 2006. The pair first sparked relationship rumors in September 2017.

❤️💍😬 cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

David and Katharine, who have kept their relationship under the radar, have not shied away from high-profile appearances. Back in May, the couple enjoyed a “date night” at the Met Gala. Prior to that outing, the pair attended Elton John’s Oscar party in March and a romantic vacation to Paris in December.

In December 2017, the Waitress star opened up about David telling Health magazine: “We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time. I’m really fond of him, and he’s an incredible person.” She continued: “I’ve known him since I was 21-years-old, you know? He produced my first single. So, he’s been really good to me. People can say what they want.”

VIEW GALLERY David and Katharine have been dating since 2017 Photo: Instagram/@davidfoster

This will be Katharine’s second trip down the aisle. The singer was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 – 2016. Meanwhile David was previously married to Yolanda Hadid from 2011-2017. The musician, who has eight children, was also married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.

Despite his divorces, David never ruled out the possibility of getting married again. In 2017, David told People magazine, “It’s quite obvious by my track record that I love being married, so I wouldn’t say no to being married again. I like the concept, I’m just not that good at it.”