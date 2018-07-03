Brazil may have taken Mexico out of the World Cup on Monday, but that was not the most-talked about moment of the game. The Brazilian team’s star player Neymar stole the show once again with another dramatic reaction to an injury. The 26-year-old tumbled, and while he was down, Mexico’s Miguel Layun stepped on his ankle.

The incident caused the soccer player to roll around on the ground in agony which then resulted in fans around the world creating memes about his dramatic performance. Watch the video above to see Neymar’s scene-stealing World Cup moment.