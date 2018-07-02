Olivia Munn is taking some time away from the states – and spending quality time with her man. The actress recently traveled to Spain where her boyfriend Álex González is filming the second season of his series. Last week, the Office Christmas Party actress traveled to the Galician area of the Ría de Arousa, where Álex is filming Vivir Sin Permiso (Living Without Permission). While the private couple haven’t shared any pictures with each other on social media and made their love #instaofficial, they have been updating fans on their respective accounts.

VIEW GALLERY Olivia Munn traveled to Spain to visit her boyfriend Photo: Instagram/@oliviamunn

The 37-year-old posted a photo of her prepping to board her plane. Following that post, Olivia showed off her toned figure in a red bikini as she lounged by the pool – confirming her arrival. “Hola,” she captioned the post. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actor shared his beautiful view from set with his fans. “We started shooting! #vivirsinpermiso2,” he captioned the video of him panning the camera around the lot. Álex and Olivia have kept their relationship under the radar since they were first spotted out in April.

A post shared by Alex Gonzalez (@alexgonzalezact) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:20am PDT

“They are dating,” a source told HOLA! USA at the time. “It is relatively new.” The pair spent quality time with each other in Los Angeles. During the outing, the Spanish actor purchased a bouquet of flowers before picking up the actress. After, the pair were seen enjoying each other’s company around the city.

This is the first relationship for Olivia since ending her three-year relationship with football player Aaron Rogers in April 2017. Álex briefly dated Spanish singer Chenoa, after ending his relationship with Penélope Cruz’s younger sister Monica.