Selena Gomez expressed her grief over the children who were separated from their families as a result of President Donald Trump’s Zero Tolerance Policy. “It’s extremely disheartening,” the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation star told the Hollywood Reporter during the film’s premiere in West Hollywood. “There’s a lot of confusion and anger.”

The 25-year-old, whose new Coach campaign was just released, is Mexican-American and grew up in Texas. “It’s definitely been affecting so many people who are close to me,” she said about her personal connection to the unfortunate situation. Watch the video above to hear more from Selena.