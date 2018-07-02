Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship is going international. After taking her 25-year-old beau to her native India for a friend’s pre-wedding festivities and to meet her mom, the 35-year-old actress and singer jetted off to Brazil, where the former Jonas Brothers member performed at the VillaMix Festival. The proud girlfriend showed her support for the Chains artist, taking pictures of Nick on stage during the concert. Priyanka took to her Instagram Story to share a photo from her boyfriend's performance, which she simply captioned “Him” with a heart eyes emoji. Last month, the Quantico star met her boyfriend’s family at Nick's cousin's wedding in New Jersey. News of the couple’s romance first broke in May — one year after the pair hit it off at the 2017 Met Gala.