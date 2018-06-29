Drake is a father. The rapper confirmed that he does have a son with French adult film star Sophie Brussaux on his latest album Scorpion. The Canadian rapper revealed details about son in various tracks – from his fifth album. In Emotionless, Drake justifies keeping his son a secret rapping: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

VIEW GALLERY Drake confirmed that he is a father on his new album Scorpion Photo: Getty Images

In the track 8 Out of 10, the 31-year-old referenced his son, whose name is Adonis, while defending his “good guy” image. “Never a matter of could I/Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your a—goodbye/As luck would have it I’ve settled into my role as the good guy/I guess luck is on your side.” Drake gets candid about his relationship with his son, who was born on October 11, 2017 on the final song of the album’s B side, March 14. “Yesterday morning was crazy/I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/That s—t is in stone, sealed and signed/She not my love like Billie Jean but the kid is mine.”

Throughout the song, Drake raps about how he feels he let his parents down by becoming a “co-parent” and only having one meeting with his son over Christmas. At the end of the song, the God's Plan rapper shares his hopes for building a better relationship with his son and the mother of his child. “Hopefully by the time you hear this, me and your mother will have come around/Instead of always cutting each other down.” Rumors of Drake’s alleged child began last year when Sophie revealed via a lawyer that she would request that the rapper take a DNA test.

VIEW GALLERY Drake shares his son with Sophie Brussaux Photo: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter

Drake’s confirmation comes a month after rapper Pusha T sparked the rumors again with his diss record The Story of Adidon. In the diss record, the rapper accussed Drake of "hiding" his child. Drake has not shared any images of his son. However, three weeks after he was born, Sophie took to her Instagram to share a picture of their baby boy, hiding his face from the camera. "3 weeks post-partum," she captioned the picture. "Very happy mom of a wonderful little boy."