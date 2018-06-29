Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme might only be ten-years-old, but she’s already in talks to land a book deal. On Thursday, June 28, the Dinero singer took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself and her little girl riding in a car on their way to their business meeting. “It’s a very special day. Me and Emme are off to our very first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book,” the actress told fans.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer's daughter attended meetings for a possible book deal Photo: Insatgram/jlo

The mom-of-two noted that her daughter had more than one meeting scheduled for the day to discuss her book idea. “We’re excited. We have three meetings today,” she revealed, captioning the video: “Emme’s first meeting.”

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod's daughter show off dance moves on a boat

Jennifer also shared a picture of her little author holding a binder of her book titled Lord Help Me! The proud mom added the hashtag "#lordhelpme." While it's yet to be published, Emme's book already has cover art of a young girl kneeling down praying. The 48-year-old singer shares Emme and her twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlozone) on Jun 28, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

Emme is proving to be just as creative as her mother. Earlier this month Jennifer’s daughter participated in a dance recital along with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella, ten, and Natasha, 13. The Shades of Blue star couldn’t contain her excitement during the show, which featured dance numbers set to her songs Jenny from the Block and On the Floor. Jennifer proudly exclaimed, “They’re killing me right now!”

J.Lo has previously opened up about her twins and the impact they've had on her life. “They just make my life so much better. I’m forever grateful,” she said during a 2017 appearance on NBC’s TODAY. “I didn’t have kids until later. I almost thought that I wasn’t going to happen for me. So I’m very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different. So I don’t take it for granted.”