Prince William isn’t the only one touring Israel! Colombian superstar Maluma took the stage at Yarkon Park – Israel’s largest venue. The 24-year-old performed his biggest hits as fans sung along and waved flags from the country. The Corazón singer made his return to the Israeli city on Thursday, June 28 – after performing for a sold-out crowd in October 2017 at Rishon Lezion Live. The Pretty Boy artist shared his excitement leading up to the concert and thanked fans for giving him the opportunity take his Latin sounds global. Watch the video above for some of the show’s highlights.