Paris Jackson honored her late grandfather Joe Jackson with a sweet post. The model took to her Instagram to share the message on Monday. “RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. Spending those last few moments with you were everything. Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing,” the 20-year-old wrote.” In the post, Paris shared a picture of her holding her grandfather’s hand and images from throughout his life. The supermodel, who is the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, reflected on the love Joe received during his final moments.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Paris Jackson dedicated an emotional post to her late grandfather Joe Jackson

MORE: Paris Jackson repairs Michael Jackson's vandalized Hollywood star

“You are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

VIEW GALLERY Joe Jackson died at the age of 89 on June 27

MORE: Paris Jackson responds to people who criticized her for not attending Janet Jackson honor

Joe, who founded the Jackson 5 and went on to manage the solo success of his son Michael and daughter Janet, passed away at the age of 89 on June 27, two days after the ninth anniversary of Michael's passing. It was reported that the Jackson family patriarch's death was a result of cancer. The Calvin Klein model ended the note: “I love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.”