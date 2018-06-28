Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called a truce! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend squashed their social media beef during Khloé’s birthday party. The KKW beauty founder was blocked by the Cleveland Cavaliers player, and the father of baby True, in April – after she publicly spoke out about his cheating scandal.

“Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—cked up,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “We’re really rooting for Khloé, and we still are. She’s strong and she’s doing the best she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.” Watch the video above to see Kim and Tristan end their social media feud.