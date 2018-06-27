Vanessa Paradis’ children are her top priority. The French actress reportedly skipped her latest film’s premiere to be with her and Johnny Depp’s teenage son Jack — John Christopher Depp III. At the opening of Knife + Heart in Paris on Tuesday, June 26, director Yann Gonzalez delivered the "very bad news" saying that the 45-year-old was with her son, who is suffering from “serious health problems.”

The former couple's son is reportedly suffering from serious health problems

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” the movie’s director said at the screening, according to the French outlet Public. Johnny and Vanessa, who were together from 1998 to 2012, share Jack, 16, as well as daughter Lily-Rose, 19. The Hollywood stars have not spoken out about their son’s health condition.

Back in 2007, Lily-Rose was hospitalized after contracting an E. coli infection that caused kidney failure. "To say it was the darkest moment, that’s nothing. It doesn’t come close to describing it. Words are so small," Johnny later told Entertainment Weekly. "Now every single millisecond is a mini-celebration, man. Every time we get to breathe in and exhale is a huge victory. She pulled through beautifully, perfectly."

During a 2015 appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the dad-of-two, 55, admitted that his love for visiting children at hospitals grew after his daughter's hospitalization. “For me it’s a gift. They give me the gift,” he said. “When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street it was the darkest period of my life. I’d always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important.”