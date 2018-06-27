Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt first look in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are bringing back ‘60s fashion in their upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On Wednesday, June 27, the Titanic star gave his fans a first look at his and Brad’s roles in the forthcoming movie. The sneak peak shows the studly actors looking every bit the part of “hippy Hollywood.” Brad, 54, wore an all-denim outfit and shades as he leaned against a wall, while Leo, 43, looked groovy in an amber leather jacket, mustard-colored turtleneck, brown slacks and a pendant necklace. “First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood,” Leo captioned the photo.

The Quentin Tarantino film, which is scheduled to be released in 2019, takes place in Los Angeles in 1969 “at the height of hippy Hollywood.” Leo is playing Rick Dalton, the former star of a Western TV series, and Brad will play his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The film’s official page revealed, “Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate.” Margot Robbie will portray Sharon Tate in the film.

Back in April, Quentin and Leo spoke about the “hush-hush and top secret” project that is set during the time of the Manson murders in Hollywood. The director noted that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is "probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done.” At the time Leo said, “It’s hard to speak about a film that we haven't done yet, but I’m incredibly excited…to work with Brad Pitt, and I think he’s going to transport us. I’m a huge fan of Singin' in the Rain — movies about Hollywood. As an L.A. native, having read the script, it’s one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic."