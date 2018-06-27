Thomas Markle isn't too happy President Trump is meeting his royal in-laws before him. Meghan Markle’s father revealed in a new interview with TMZ that he has not spoken to anyone from the palace since his candid interview on Good Morning Britain earlier this month. Chatting with TMZ, Thomas said that “if the Queen is willing to meet” with Melania Trump’s husband “she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad.”

Thomas has previously admitted that he is not a fan of the American president. He also revealed that his royal son-in-law Prince Harry told him, “Give [Trump] a chance.”

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly meet President Trump when he and Melania travel to the UK in July Photos: Getty Images

President Trump is scheduled to meet Queen Elizabeth in July. The pair’s meeting will reportedly take place at Harry and Meghan’s wedding venue, Windsor Castle. U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson confirmed the upcoming meeting to Sky News on Tuesday, June 26. President Trump will travel to the UK for a working visit on July 13 — marking his first trip to the country since he was elected.

The first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to HOLA! USA that Melania, who has already spent time with Queens Letizia, Rania and Mathilde, will travel with her husband across the pond for his UK visit.