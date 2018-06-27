Eva Longoria and Jose Bastón welcomed their son Santiago Enrique Bastón into the world on June 19. “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” the proud parents told HOLA! USA. Since his arrival, Santi, as his mom has nicknamed him, has stolen the hearts of his mommy’s fans and famous friends including Victoria Beckham, Reese Witherspoon and Holly Robinson Peete. The actress has shared pictures of her son taking in the World Cup and enjoying some sweet skin-to-skin time. Watch the video above to look at baby boy Bastón’s first week in the world.