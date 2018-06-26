Carlos Lopez Jr. who found fame on truTV’s Operation Repo has died at the age of 35. The Los Angeles police and coroner’s office confirmed the actor’s death – on June 24 – of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to Deadline. Carlos was found on the balcony of his L.A. apartment by his roommate. The actor appeared on the hit show's last two seasons, which at first aired in Spanish on Telemundo.

Carlos died at the age of 35 on June 24 Photo: Instagram/@flp.ceo

The Operation Repo star’s mother confirmed the news via her Facebook. “Our hearts are heavy,” the post read. “Our handsome adventurous and loving son Carlos Jr. left us for heaven yesterday and our hearts are so heavy. Keep our family and Carlos’s friend Ronnie Lee in your prayers please. We’ve lost our eldest son and military warrior.” The Sacramento California native’s other acting credits included iCarly, CSI: Cyber and most recently Tom Cruise's American Made in 2017. Carlos also served 37 months in the United States Army.