Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight! The 33-year-old spoke publicly for the first time about her choice to stay with Tristan Thompson, following his cheating scandal. On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had something to say to a Twitter user who said she was “disappointed” and called her a “hypocrite” for staying in the relationship. “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Khloé wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

VIEW GALLERY Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to defend her choice to stay with Tristan Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

After the Twitter user shared that she “didn’t want some lame breaking her heart again,” the new mom replied: “I love you for that girl trust me, don’t I understand!!! I appreciate you. I do [kiss emoji].” Khloé and Tristan made their return to Los Angeles from Cleveland, two months after welcoming their daughter True. Ahead of their daughter’s birth, news broke that Tristan, 27, had been unfaithful to the Revenge Body host during her pregnancy.

VIEW GALLERY Khloé and Tristan share two-month-old daughter True Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Sunday, the couple were spotted dining at BOA restaurant for a friend’s birthday celebration. During the outing, the new mommy was spotted with an extra blingy ring on her left hand. While the Good American designer didn’t address the engagement rumors, she did open up to fans about her date night. “My little mama goes to bed at 8,” she wrote on Twitter. “So I have a few hours to enjoy ‘being an adult' but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night.”