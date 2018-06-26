Princess Diana might have been the “queen” of his dreams, but Bryan Adams insists they were just friends. The Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman singer addressed rumors that he and the late royal were romantically involved during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. While playing a round of Plead the Fifth, host Andy Cohen asked the 58-year-old, "There are many rumors that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved. Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?"

VIEW GALLERY The singer addressed rumors that he and Prince William's mother were romantically involved Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Bryan, who performed at Prince Harry's 2017 Invictus Games closing ceremony, replied, "Great friends. And she didn't sneak me in, I would just roll up." That didn’t stop the Bravo star from pressing further asking, “Friends with benefits?” to which the Canadian singer noted, "Um, she was just…we were good friends."

VIEW GALLERY Bryan Adams said he and the late Princess were good friends Photo: Getty Images

Back in March, it was reported that Diana and Bryan used to date in the ‘90s and that the Princess’ butler Paul Burrell would sneak him into Kensington Palace. Bryan’s former girlfriend Cecilie Thomsen previously claimed that the musician cheated on her with Prince Charles’ ex-wife. “I knew Diana had an affair with Bryan,” she said in 2003 (per the Daily Mail). “Bryan knew Paul Burrell very well and Paul was part of the inner circle around Bryan, and he also introduced him to Diana.”

Years before their alleged relationship began, Bryan released a ballad in 1984 titled Diana. The lyrics of the song ask what the royal is doing with a “guy like” her husband as well as the line “Diana, she's the queen of all my dreams.”

