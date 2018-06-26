Kaley Cuoco couldn’t stop dancing while celebrating her upcoming nuptials. The Big Bang Theory actress had a blast with friends and family during her bachelorette party over the weekend and gave her followers major FOMO. “The most magical night ever,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved.” The 32-year-old actress, who is set to tie the knot with equestrian Karl Cook, wore a white dress as she danced the night away to Britney Spears and Beyoncé. Watch the video above for more from Kaley’s pink party.