Surprise! Cardi B and Offset are already married — and have been for some time. The musicians, who are expecting their first child together, secretly tied the knot nine months ago. Cardi confirmed the news on Monday, June 25. “This why I name my album Invasion of Privacy cause people will do the most to be [nosy] about your life. Well f— it," she tweeted along with a statement that read: "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married."

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Cardi B and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017 Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!” the mom-to-be added. “Well now since you lil [nosy] f--ks know at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock.”

MORE: Whirlwind romances in Hollywood

TMZ first reported the news after obtaining a copy of the pair’s marriage certificate, which was filed on September 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia, showing that Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (Offset and Cardi B) are already married. The revelation followed Offset calling Cardi his wife at the 2018 BET Awards. After Migos won Best Group at the awards show on Sunday, June 24, he said, "I thank my wife. You should thank yours."



Offset thanks his wife Cardi B last night at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/i0iBLfzuYV — Cardi B & Beyoncé News (@beyoncecardib) June 25, 2018

Back in October, Offset, 26, publicly proposed to Cardi with an eight-carat diamond ring at the Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, where they both performed — little did the audience and fans know that the rappers had already made their marriage official. The couple's romance began with a first date at the 2017 Super Bowl. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child.

Cardi and Offset recently opened up to Rolling Stone about their relationship. "We really love each other. She's real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful,” the Migos member said. "My mama was the man of my household," he added. "Guys, fellas! You'll lose your wife trying to stop them from being the best they can."