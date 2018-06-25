The only thing stopping Shawn Mendes from shedding his squeaky-clean image is time. “I mean, I haven’t had a chance,” the 19-year-old In My Blood singer recently told Wonderland magazine. “I just need a few years.” The Toronto-native shared that he has yet to follow in the footsteps of fellow Canadian popstar Justin Bieber because those around him keep him grounded.

“I think I’ve been really lucky to have a good foundation of people around me,” he said. “I’m just a normal person and nobody talks me up too much.” Watch the video above to see more about Shawn’s road to the dark side.