It seems Maria Shriver might have played cupid for her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger. According to People magazine, the 62-year-old is the matchmaker behind her daughter and Chris Pratt’s reported romance. A source revealed to the publication, “Maria helped set them up,” adding, “It’s still new.” The outlet reports that John F. Kennedy’s relative and the 39-year-old actor have been on “multiple dates.”

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Maria reportedly set up her daughter and the Marvel star Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Father’s Day (June 17), the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor and 28-year-old were photographed enjoying a casual picnic date in Santa Barbara, California. The pair was seen smiling and laughing. Chris split from wife Anna Faris, whom he shares five-year-old son Jack with, last August. “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Chris previously told Entertainment Weekly.

VIEW GALLERY Chris was previously married to Anna Faris Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! caught up with Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s oldest daughter last year to talk about her famous family. She said, “I think that for me one of the greatest gifts we’ve been given in my family is to really embrace who we are as individuals and to be able to have our own sense of style and our own thing going.”

Katherine also noted, “Both of my parents definitely taught us when we were younger that it didn’t matter what we did in life as long as we worked hard and found our passion.”