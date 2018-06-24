The Children's Hospital of Orange County’s oncology prom became a star-studded affair when celebrities like Selena Gomez made surprise appearances. Former and current cancer patients were shocked to see the 25-year-old singer and Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew, James Pickens Jr., Caterina Scorsone and Kevin McKidd show up for their big night on Saturday, June 23. Jack Black also crashed the event, taking center stage to teach prom-goers the “latest dance moves.” The annual prom, which had a theme of “Around the World in One Night” this year, aimed to support teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment as well as post-treatment survivors.

Selena Gomez went back to prom - for a good cause! Photo: Instagram/@chocchildrens

Selena looked pretty in polka dots at the outing, wearing a long button-down dress. She accessorized her monochromatic look with a red flower in her hair as well as matching rosey-hued lipstick. The Wolves superstar spread smiles across the attendee’s faces as she mingled and posed for photos with anyone who wanted.

She even popped into the photo booth, having a blast as she made the prom a night to remember for all. "Best night ever @selenagomez #chocprom2018 #choc," one fan who was in attendance wrote alongside a sweet selfie with the star. "Thanks so much for showing #love."

Another special moment was when Jack Black hopped up onto the stage and addressed the room. "I just wanted to make sure you guys had the latest dance moves. I wanted to teach you a couple because that's the most important thing at a prom, is that you have the latest…" Met with cheers from the crowd, he then started singing part of his and Nick Jonas's song Jumanji Jumanji.

"Anyways, I'm gonna be here dancing my butt off," the 48-year-old talent concluded. He then made a generous offer before walking off: "If anyone wants a high five, or a selfie, I'll just be wandering around and then I'm gonna disappear in a puff of smoke. Alright, much love, see you on the dance floor."

It seems that another star with his hand in the special evening was Ryan Seacrest. The host made sure that his non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today's youth, donated Ryan Seacrest Distinction bow ties to the kids as well as skincare starter kits from his and Dr. Harold Lancer's Polished for Men collection.