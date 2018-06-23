Jennifer Lopez took her famous dancing skills to the seas over the weekend as she rocked out on a moving boat with her loved ones. While she is clearly a queen in the ‘world of dance,’ it was the little performer beside her that truly stole the show. Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share an impressive video of his lady love and daughter Natasha, who he calls Tashi, moving and shaking to Dinero. The pair danced in tandem to J.Lo’s hit song, which features DJ Kahled and Cardi B, replicating the slick choreography from the tune’s music video.

The 48-year-old star and her boyfriend’s 13-year-old daughter seemed to have a blast performing the short routine for their group as their boat pulled up to a dock. J.Lo’s 10-year-old daughter Emme can be seen giving the twosome a supportive thumbs up right before they began their number.

Jennifer flaunted her toned tummy in the clip, wearing some cute boating wear: a patterned bikini top and flowing white pants. Her hair was wet from a day of water fun and she kept on a sleek pair of aviators. The Shades of Blue star also shared some glimpses at the couple’s joint family vacation to her Instagram story.

Jennifer Lopez's daugher Emme wake boarding like a pro! Photo: Instagram/@jlo

A short clip showed Emme, who Jennifer affectionately calls LuLu, wake boarding in the boat's waves like a pro! The group seems to be vacationing somewhere centered on a lake that’s surrounded by picturesque mountains. This is not the first getaway for the Lopez-Rodriguez gang, with the group going on many blended adventures together.

Just recently, Jennifer attended a dance recital for Natasha and Emme and A-Rod’s other daughter Ella. The superstar put all the glam tips she has learned over the years to use and was the on-call makeup artist ahead of the show. She attended with Alex and her ex-husband Marc Anthony.