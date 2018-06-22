Asia Argento is still coping with the death of boyfriend Anthony Bourdain. On Friday, June 22, the Italian actress posted a selfie of herself and the celebrity chef smiling in the ocean. Attached to the happy photo, she wrote: “Two weeks without you.” She then followed up the post with a picture of Anthony and a screenshot of lyrics from the song Where is my Love? by Cat Power. “Where is my love?” @CATPOWER,” she tweeted along with a link to the song’s video.

Anthony was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in France on June 8. The host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was in the country filming an episode for his show with close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert, who found the TV personality unresponsive in his room.

It was reported on Friday, June 22, that Anthony, who was open about his history with substance abuse in the past, had no drugs in his system at the time of his death. A French judicial official told the New York Times that no substances were found, except for "the trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose." Anthony once admitted in an interview with Biography.com, “I should’ve died in my 20s.”

Following his death, Asia released a statement about her “rock,” whom she met in 2016. “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine,” she shared on her social media accounts. Anthony is survived by his mother, Gladys Bourdain, brother Christopher Bourdain and his 11-year-old daughter Ariane.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).