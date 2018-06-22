Chrissy Teigen made it clear that there are terms to her and John Legend’s love. The model took to her Instagram to share the story behind her promotional post for her husband’s latest wine. Chrissy agreed to promote the A Good Night singer’s newest rosé on her profile, where she has more followers than him. “I will say that my husband, John, has been working on this rosé for a very long time and it is delightful. Really,” she wrote in part next to a photo of the bottle. “You can drink it with fish, chicken, broccoli, candy, Chinese food, cereal, chili, corn, hot dogs, rice, anything, out of a glass, bowl, pitcher, ladle, cupped hands, hat. It can be stored in the fridge, on a dining table, a counter, in a cabinet, an end table, really wherever you want! congratulations, John!!! o buy it here: lvewines.com.”

The Lip Sync Battle host's humor came through with the post as well as what it entails for her to post a promotional photo on her page. She noted: "Did he want me to keep this up for just today? a week? forever? did he want me to take a photo *with* the product, or simply the product alone? who is the photographer you are sending over?" Chrissy continued showing her support along with their two-year-old daughter Luna on Thursday night during his LVE rosé launch and intimate, one-night only Airbnb concert. Watch the video above to see Chrissy’s hilarious terms.