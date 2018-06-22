Eva Longoria is prepping her pup Popeye for the family’s newest addition — baby Santiago! On Friday, June 22 — three days after giving birth — the new mom shared an adorable snapshot of her dog cuddling in his bed with a blanket belonging to her newborn son. Alongside the sweet image, the Overboard actress penned, “Big brother Popeye can’t wait to meet his little brother Santiago! We keep sending Santiago’s hospital blankets home for him to get used to. And Popeye has taken them to his bed! Too cute! #BabyBaston #CantWaitToMeetYouPopeye.”

Eva is preparing her dog Popeye for her baby's arrival home Photo: Instagram/evalongoria

After a baby is born, the Humane Society suggests having someone bring a blanket with the baby’s scent home for pets to investigate before bringing the newborn home — allowing fury family members to adjust to the new arrival. Eva, whose other dog Jinxy passed away last week, welcomed her first child with husband José “Pepe” Bastón on Tuesday, June 19. The couple exclusively confirmed their son’s birth to HOLA! USA, adding, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

The Desperate Housewives alum made her post-baby return to social media on Thursday, sharing the exclusive HOLA! USA first photo of Santiago Enrique Bastón. Alongside the tender photo of herself cradling her baby boy, Eva wrote, “Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola.”

The actress gave birth to her son on June 19 Photo: Instagram/evalongoria

The 43-year-old went on to discuss the current immigrant children issues at the US border. “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border,” she wrote. “Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether.”