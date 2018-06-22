Love came at Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson fast. The 24-year-olds recently got engaged – after a few weeks of dating. The couple are in good company as they are not the only pair to take the next steps in their relationship after a short courtship. It could take weeks, months or a couple of days, but these celebrities know that they are in love for the long haul. Watch the video above to have a look at other stars whose whirlwind romances are withstanding the test of time.