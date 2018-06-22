Selena Gomez took a special vacation. The Back to You singer traveled to Italy where she visited Capri and Rome before making a special stop to Vatican City. The 25-year-old appeared in her friend Raquelle Stevens’ Instagram story – where she showed off her excitement about their trip. “It’s a very special day,” Raquelle said, before panning the camera toward Selena who said “Pope!” Selena and Raquelle were joined by their good friend, and Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place costar, David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill.

Selena Gomez and her friend joined David Henrie and his wife on a recent trip to Italy Photo: Instagram/@raquellestevens

Raquelle posted a photo of Selena, who wore a black lace dress for the occasion, and David walking into the Vatican. David, 28, took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of his encounter with the leader of the Catholic church. “I learned one very important request in Italian for the Pope to pray for me and my wife,” he said in the reflective post. “Such an amazing experience today and this trip. Thank you @adreaiervolinoproducer for introducing me.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place stars met Pope Francis Photo: Instagram/@raquellestevens

Unlike David and Raquelle, Selena did not post about the trip or the experience on her Instagram. The Bad Liar singer has been silent on social media since the beginning of this month. Earlier this week, Selena resurfaced on another one of her friend’s accounts. Petra Collins revealed that Selena is the lead in her latest short horror film, A Love Story. The artist posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the film that show the Wolves singer sitting in a bathtub with a floating face and cuddling up to a monster that has a head made out of fingers. Fans can expect to see Selena and Petra’s creepy new project in full when it drops on Instagram’s new video platform in the coming weeks.