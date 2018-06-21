If you got it, flaunt it – and Melanie Griffith did just that. The 60-year-old actress enjoyed time away off the coast of Italy and France with a few of her closest girlfriends. Melanie traveled to Sardinia, Corsica and Monaco and documented her vacation fun every step of the way. “Sardinia... Calla di Volpa Grazzi Masha!! @loreerodkin @joystino@polinakitsenko @madmadmash," she captioned a picture her and four friends posing in front of the water on her Instagram on Thursday. All eyes were on the Disaster Artist star as she flaunted her physique in various swimsuits.

The mother-of-three spent most of her time in the water feeding her "boat addiction." On Wednesday, Antonio Banderas’ ex-wife wore a sleek black one-piece swimsuit that showed off her long, toned legs as she enjoyed time on a yacht. Prior to that, Melanie looked fit and fabulous in a colorful two-piece suit while out in Corsica. The Working Girl actress wore a haltered bikini and protected her skin from the sun rays with a blue baseball cap while on board the boat.

In a picture, posted on her Instagram, Melanie posed with a friend in front of the water, while wearing a sheer white cover-up over the swimsuit. In a video, Melanie, who accessorized the look with red sunglasses, showed off her boating attire while recording the sea ahead. Melanie, who is mother to Alexander, 32, Dakota, 28, and Stella, 21, has been open about embracing the idea of getting older.

In 2016, the veteran actress posed on the cover of Vanity Fair with her daughter Dakota and mother Tippi Hedren. Inside, the actress talked about getting older in Hollywood saying, "The three generations just made me think about Mom, born in 1930, and me, in the 50s, and Dakota, in the 80s. The progression of life is really beautiful.”