She’s back! Social media savvy Eva Longoria made her return to Instagram on Thursday, June 21 — just two days after welcoming her son Santiago Enrique Bastón. The new mom posted the exclusive HOLA! USA photo that she and husband José shared with us following the birth of their baby boy. Alongside the tender photo, she penned, “Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola.”

Eva gave birth to her son on June 19 Photo: HOLA! USA

The Desperate Housewives alum went on to discuss the current immigrant children issues at the US border. “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border,” she wrote. “Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether.”

In addition to the photo of Santiago sleeping on her chest, Eva also posted an image that featured a line from Warsan Shire's poem Home that read: "You have to understand, that no one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land..."

Eva gave birth to her first child on Tuesday, June 19, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old actress and her husband exclusively confirmed their bundle of joy’s arrival to HOLA! USA, adding, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

HOLA! confirmed back in December that the TV star and her husband were expecting their first child together. The news came a year and a half after the couple said "I do" in a spectacular wedding held in Valle de Bravo, a town located west of Mexico City.