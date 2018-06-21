Johnny Depp is getting candid about hitting rock bottom. The Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about how he coped with his divorce from Amber Heard as well as his financial troubles in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "I was as low as I believe I could have gotten," he confessed. "The next step was, ‘You're going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you're going to leave there with your eyes closed.' I couldn't take the pain every day."

To cope with his “acute depression” the actor went on tour with his rock group Hollywood Vampires and wrote a memoir on an old-fashioned typewriter. Johnny confessed, “I poured myself a vodka in the morning and started writing until the tears filled my eyes and I couldn't see the page anymore.” He continued, “I kept trying to figure out what I'd done to deserve this. I'd tried being kind to everyone, helping everyone, being truthful to everyone…The truth is most important to me. And all this still happened."

Amber filed for divorce from the actor in 2016, before alleging that the dad-of-two abused her. The Hollywood stars finalized their divorce last year. Johnny was unable to speak about his ex-wife in the interview due to a NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).

The 55-year-old is currently suing The Management Group — which is run by his former longtime business manager, Joel Mandel, and his brother Robert — for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud. The Mandels are countersuing with a suit that suggest Johnny “has a $2-million-a-month compulsory-spending disorder, offering bons mots like ‘Wine is not an investment if you drink it as soon as you buy it.’” "It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine," Johnny noted. "Because it was far more."

The Edward Scissorhands star admitted that he’s fighting for his kids, Jack, 16, and Lily-Rose, 19, both of whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis. "My son had to hear about how his old man lost all his money from kids at school, that's not right," he said. "I have never, ever in my life been the bully kid," Johnny shared. "I never went out of my way to hurt anybody. When I was a little kid, what I was taught was never f--king start a fight, but if somebody f--king tags you or invades your f—king world, finish the f--king fight. To my mom's exact words, ‘Lay them out with a f—king brick.’”