George and Amal Clooney were influenced by their one-year-old twins to intervene in the US migrant children crisis. “At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood,” George and Amal said in a statement to People magazine. “We can’t change this administration’s policy, but we can help defend the victims of it.”

George and Amal Clooney donated money to the Young Center for Immigrant Rights Photo: Getty Images

With the statement, the human rights attorney and the actor announced a generous contribution to the cause. “Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.” The A-list couple were thanked by the organization’s Executive Director Maria Woltjen who said: “This Administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs.”

She continued: “We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time.” In February, George and Amal made a special donation to the March For Our Lives Movement in the name of their then eight-month-old twins. The couple donated $500,000 to the movement aimed at gun control to ensure that their children are safe in school.

Amal and George made a donation on behalf of their twins to the March For Our Lives Movement Photo: Getty Images

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event." He added, "Our children’s lives depend on it.”