Nearly two years since her terrifying robbery, Kim Kardashian returned to Paris for the first time. The reality star visited the French capital city with her husband Kanye West for Virgil Abloh’s inaugural show for Louis Vuitton on Thursday, June 21. According to TMZ, the rapper and his wife “were surrounded by muscle” as they made their way to the menswear show.

The reality star returned to Paris for the first time since her 2016 robbery Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim and Kanye sat front row, joined by her little sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. Naturally the mom-of-three made a fashion statement stepping out in teal cargo jacket from Virgil’s debut LV collection, which she wore as a dress, with sporty ski google-like sunglasses — noticeably sans jewelry. “Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! I couldn’t have come for a better reason,” Kim tweeted before jetting to Los Angeles for Teyana Taylor’s listening party.

Kim, 37, was robbed at gunpoint back in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week. The burglars made off with nearly $10 million in jewelry, including her $4 million diamond ring. Kim revealed to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney that she feared rape and that the concierge, who was held captive by the thieves, served as an interpreter. ”’Are we going to die? Are they gonna kill us?' And, I was just like crying like, 'Tell them I have babies,’” she shared on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kylie, Kim and Kanye sat front row at the menswear show on June 21 Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Months after the robbery, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that the experience changed her and made her less materialistic. “I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me," she said in 2017. "I'm such a different person.”