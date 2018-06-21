Demi Lovato is sharing her truth in a new song. The 25-year-old shocked fans when she released Sober on Thursday, June 21. “My truth…sober,” she captioned the video across her social media. In the song, the Tell Me You Love Me singer reveals that after six years of sobriety, she has relapsed. "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," she sings. “And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before/ I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Demi Lovato revealed that she relapsed in new song Sober Photo: Getty Images

Demi continues in the piano-driven ballad: “I’m sorry for the fans I lost/who watched me fall again/I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” With the single, the Confident singer released a lyric video that opens with her turning on a television that plays clips of her partying with fans, shows empty alcohol bottles and pictures of her mother and late father. In March, Demi took to her Instagram to celebrate six years of sobriety with her fans. During the New York City stop of her Tell Me You Love Me tour the singer was overcome with emotion as she opened up about her progress.

“Yesterday six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car,’ she tearfully told fans via Entertainment Tonight. “I remember thinking, ‘this is no longer cute, this is no longer fun and I’m just like my dad. So, I took a look at my life, and I said ‘Something has to change. Something has to change. I’ve gotta get sober,’ so I did.”

The Tell Me You Love Me singer celebrated six years of sobriety in March Photo: Getty Images

In 2011, Demi checked into a rehabilitation facility to treat drug and alcohol abuse and her problems with self-harm. During her time in rehab she was also treated for Bipolar disorder. Last year, Demi got candid with her fans about the months before and years after her treatment in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

