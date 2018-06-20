Gina Rodriguez is taking herself out of this year’s Emmy race – for the benefit of other women. The Jane the Virgin star shared that instead of spending the studio’s money to campaign for an Emmy nomination for the series, she will instead use the money that would normally go to the FYC to send an undocumented high school student to college. “FYC is a bizarre dance” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “Whatever you do requires an insane amount of money.”

Gina is taking Jane the Virgin out of this year's Emmy race Photo: Getty Images

The 33-year-old added about her decision: “Our show has always jumped at any opportunity to help me do something for the Latinx community. So, I asked my showrunner, Jennie [Snyder Urman], if we could do something different with the money this year.”

The Puerto Rican actress, who is has played the show’s lead since 2014, has never won an Emmy for her role – but did win a Golden Globe in 2015. Gina shared that although the topic of money is a tough subject, she knew this was the right time to discuss it. “It’s taboo to talk about the money being spent, but it’s the reality,” she said. “I think this might inspire other people to do something similar. You can desire recognition and, at the same time, decide to not play in the confines of the game as it’s set up.”

The Jane the Virgin star is using the funds to send a young woman to Princeton University Photo: Getty Images

Gina, who partnered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Los Angeles, said that the applicant must be a Princeton University-bound young woman. If selected, the young woman will be able to attend the university for all four years without financial burden.