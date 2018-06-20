Move over Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfriend, Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are living out their best Mamma Mia lives in Greece. The mother-daughter duo are currently on vacation with their family, including Kate's two sons — Ryder Robinson, 14 and Bingham Bellamy, six — boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, brother Oliver Hudson and fellow pregnant pal Jamie Mizrahi. Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell and their son Wyatt Russell also made the trip to Europe.

VIEW GALLERY Kate is vacationing in Greece with her family Photo: Instagram/katehudson

The star-studded bunch celebrated Father’s Day on the Greek island of Skiathos over the weekend and has since been enjoying quality family time. Kate, who is expecting a baby girl with Danny, has been documenting the Grecian holiday on her Instagram account. Sharing a scenic picture of the group swimming in the sea, Kate wore, “[sun]’s out, belly out #Greece.”

VIEW GALLERY The actress, who is expecting a baby girl, hit the streets with her fellow pregnant pal Jamie Photo: Instagram/sweetbabyjamie

Aside from wading the gorgeous blue waters of Greece, Kate, 39, and her family have also been enjoying activities like boating and kayaking. On Monday, June 18, the Fools Gold actress posted a photo of her son Ryder and “pa” Kurt both shirtless and twinning with sunglasses on a boat, and another of mom Goldie wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, which she captioned: “Goddess [mermaid emoji] #nirvana @officialgoldiehawn.”

VIEW GALLERY Kate snapped a beautiful shot of her mother Goldie on a boat Photo: Instagram/katehudson

Similarly, Goldie has also been posting snapshots from her Greek vacation. Alongside a photo of herself and son Oliver on a beach, she penned: “Spending some good OTG time in Greece with @theoliverhudson and fam!”

Earlier this year, Kate opened up to E! about her mother calling her, her “role model.” She said, “I feel lucky, blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom. I think that compassion, to be compassionate. I have a lot of fight in me by nature. I think one of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything I do. Kindness and that family is everything. That how we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything, so everything we put our heart into is really for our family.”