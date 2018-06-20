While Georgina Rodriguez only shares daughter Alana with partner Cristiano Ronaldo, she considers his older children her kids as well. The Spanish beauty took to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 19, to share photos from Cristiano Jr.’s recent eighth birthday party. Alongside a series of photos from the celebration, the model penned a heartfelt message to the Real Madrid player's firstborn, calling him “my child.”

Georgina called Cristiano Jr. "my child" in sweet Instagram post Photo: Instagram/georginagio

“What a wonderful day we all had! I am left with these words of my child: "I wish it were 3 o'clock in the afternoon for everything to start again ..." There is no better way to go to sleep [heart emoji] #parabens # happybirthday #love #happybirthday," Georgina captioned the post in Spanish.

Cristiano’s firstborn, whose mother’s identity has been kept a secret, turned eight-years-old on Sunday, June 17. The soccer star's mini-me celebrated his special day with a pool party in Madrid, Spain joined by family and friends. Cristiano Jr.’s younger siblings, one-year-old twins Mateo and Eva, as well as baby sister Alana — whom Georgina shares with the soccer player — were in attendance for the festivities, as well as paternal grandmother Maria Dolores.

While the Real Madrid star did not appear to be at the party, his one-year-old twins were Photo: Instagram/georginagio

Noticeably absent from the party photos was doting dad Cristiano. The Portuguese athlete is currently competing in the World Cup in Russia. However, he did mark the occasion with a tribute to his first child, writing in Portuguese, “Congratulations, my dear son! You're becoming a man!”

Georgina was on hand to cheer on her love in the World Cup on Wednesday, June 20. The mom-of-one sparked engagement rumors sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand at the game. In a new interview with HOLA! the 24-year-old shut down rumors that she is expecting her second child with the dad-of-four. "No, I'm not pregnant," Georgina said. "Although, in the future, we'd love to have more children."

Georgina cheered on Cristiano at the World Cup on June 20 Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Discussing the photos that initially ignited pregnancy rumors, she said, "I looked a bit bigger than normal because I'd been traveling from one plane to another, eating pasta for four days straight and… I'm human. I retain liquid, I have hormones and I'm still recovering from childbirth."