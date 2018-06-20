Baby Bastón fever! Eva Longoria and José Bastón welcomed their son on June 19. The proud parents aren’t the only people expressing joy over Santiago's birth. Fellow actress and Eva’s friend Holly Robinson Peete was one of the first people to share her excitement on Instagram. “Oh, I really needed some good news. Congratulations to one of our favorite couples on the planet Eva & Pepe Bastón on the arrival of little Santiago Enrique,” she wrote on Instagram with a series of Eva photos.

Holly Robinson Peete congratulated her good friend on the arrival of her son Photo: Instagram/@hollyrobinsonpeete

“The Peetes are so happy and can’t wait to meet your new angel!! Yay!! Bienvenidos, Tiago (My nickname).” Holly’s excitement continued. The actress shared a never-before-seen shot of her bestie – who also earned the title of her #WCW. “My sweet friend @evalongoria You already were Superwoman, Queen of your #EvaEmpire but now you are a new mommy, too!! You did it, babe!! Santiago is here.”

Eva’s good friend and Extra host Mario Lopez celebrated the arrival of her little boy with a challenge on his YouTube channel. “In honor of @evalongoria having her baby…She challenged us to make her enchiladas. #DadsInTheKitchen #TheLopezFamily #CongratsEva.” The actor held up Eva’s cookbook in his video before joking that he knew her “when she could barely wash a grape.” The dad-of-two also shared the sweet image of HOLA! USA exclusive photo of Eva and Santiago on his Instagram story with the caption, “Congrats to my girl @evalongoria.”

Mario Lopez cooked a special meal in honor of baby boy Baston's arrival Photo: Getty Images

During her pregnancy, Eva opened up about the tribe of celebrity friends and family who would be in her son’s life. "I'm so excited I'll be having a boy because I think we need more good men in this world," she said in March. "My son will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women, and I think it's important that he see those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, [and] how to applaud it.