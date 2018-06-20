Baby boy Bastón has arrived! “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” proud parents Eva Longoria and José Bastón told HOLA! USA. Santiago Enrique Bastón was born on June 19 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The couple’s son weighed 6lbs and 13oz. Santiago is the 43-year-old’s first child and José’s fourth. The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, announced that they were expecting their first child together in December. Since making the announcement, Eva kept her fans up to date on all things baby prep from cravings to the more uncomfortable moments.

Eva Longoria and José Bastón called their son Santiago a "beautiful blessing"

“If it happens, it happens,” the Overboard actress told HOLA! USA in 2016. “If it’s meant to be, it would be a blessing.” During her pregnancy, the actress remained vocal about wanting to raise “a good man,” just like his father. “He is just the greatest guy in the world,” she said of Pepe. “He can’t get any better.”

HOLA! USA EXCLUSIVE: Eva and Jose share the first photo of their son

In April, Eva opened up to Parade about the love of her life and his role as a father. “Thank God I have an amazing husband, who raised a son and really is the perfect example of what a man should be in this world today.” She continued: “He’s super supportive, super loving and encouraging. My son’s going to have an amazing role model.”

Eva and José welcomed their first child together on June 19 Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Eva Longoria's best quotes about motherhood

The Grand Hotel producer also shared her wish for her first child. “You want your child to be happy,” she said. “It’s your job to give them the tools in life to experience joy. That’s a very different goal as opposed to throwing a birthday party for your two-year-old with a clown, a cake, pizza and music, and they’re having a tantrum. And you go, ‘Why aren’t you happy? I did all this to make you happy. They have to experience joy on their own. You have to teach them how to experience life and really exploit moments for joy.”