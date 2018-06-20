Say hola to Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Enrique Bastón! The new mom and her husband José Bastón have shared with HOLA! USA the first photo of their bundle of joy — and motherhood already appears to suit Eva. The couple shared the first photo of their son. In the tender image, Eva sweetly cradles her newborn, while he rests on her chest wearing his hospital beanie.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, June 19, in Los Angeles. Eva and José shared the news with HOLA! USA, adding, "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing." The actress’ son was born over two years after she and José said “I do” in a lavish wedding held in Mexico.

Eva gave birth to her son on June 19

Eva, 43, stayed active throughout her pregnancy working and exercising. Over the course of the last nine months, the new mom actively showed her support for the Time's Up movement, premiered her new film Overboard and received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Back in March, the Desperate Housewives alum put her Hollywood Hills home on the market after living there for ten years. Eva has since moved into a mansion located in Bel Air Crest, which is where she and her husband will raise their son.

Eva Longoria and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón tied the knot in 2016 Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

José is already a father to Mariana, Natalia and José, whom he shares with ex-wife Natalia Esperón. In March, Eva opened up about her road to motherhood. We have three children already, I have three stepchildren so it’s not like it’s anything new," she told HOLA! USA. "We are enjoying it." She also told Us Weekly about their bond: "We have a very strong relationship and we both feel on the moon.”