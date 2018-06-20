Eva Longoria is officially a mom! HOLA! USA can exclusively confirm that the Desperate Housewives alum has welcomed her first child, a son named Santiago Enrique Bastón, with husband José "Pepe" Bastón. The couple's baby boy was born on Tuesday, June 19, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles weighing 6 lbs and 13 oz. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," Eva and José tell HOLA! USA.

Throughout her pregnancy, Eva shared updates with her fans on social media. Ahead of giving birth, the 43-year-old revealed that she was walking every day to get her son "here faster." She noted, “Thank God there’s a human coming out of this experience." She also admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" during the last weeks of her pregnancy.

Eva gave birth to her first child on June 19 Photo: Getty Images

The film director has been vocal about wanting to raise a "good man," someone who will surely take after his dad. Speaking to HOLA! USA earlier this year, Eva said, “He is just the greatest guy in the world,” adding, “He can’t get any better.”

VIDEO: EVA LONGORIA'S BEST QUOTES ABOUT MOTHERHOOD

A few weeks before welcoming her first child, Eva was treated to star-studded, pajama-themed baby shower. "So thankful for such a beautiful baby shower, definitely felt the love," she penned on Instagram. In another post she wrote, "What a beautiful day with all of my girls! Thank you for your constant guidance and support! I love y’all so much! #BabyBaston #BabyShower."



The couple welcomed their baby boy Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage

HOLA! confirmed back in December that the TV star and her husband were expecting their first child together. The news came a year and a half after the couple said "I do" in a spectacular wedding held in Valle de Bravo, a town located west of Mexico City. Back then, Eva and José, 50, shared with HOLA! USA the first photo from their celebration. The pair's special day was attended by a number of stars including David and Victoria Beckham, Ricky Martin, Melanie Griffith and Mario Lopez.