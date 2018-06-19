Enrique Iglesias might sing the song Hero, but at home his partner Anna Kournikova is the “real superhero.” The Bailando singer recently opened up to KTUphoria about life as a father to six-month-old twins Lucy and Nicolas. “It’s unbelievable,” the proud dad said. “A lot of people ask me, ’It’s so tough with one child. How do you do it with two children, two babies at the same time.’ I’m like ‘Man don’t ask me. The mom [Anna] is the real superhero. She’s the one.’ My first time was twins so I don’t know the difference between one or two at the same time.”

Enrique is a father to twins Lucy and Nicholas Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias

As for what type of father he hopes to be, Enrique said, “First and foremost a good father. Raise them properly. As long as they’re good kids. Healthy kids and enjoy life.” He added, “Everybody raises their children whichever way they want and if it works, it works.”

GALLERY: ENRIQUE IGLESIAS AND ANNA KOURNIKOVA'S TWINS' CUTEST PHOTOS

The 43-year-old and his longtime love, 37, welcomed their son and daughter last December in Miami. Anna and Enrique have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of the singer’s Escape music video.

The singer called his longtime love a superhero Photo: John Parra/WireImage

While the couple is known for being notoriously private, Enrique confessed, “There’s drama trust me like every other relationship,” though he noted, "Anna is the coolest, she supports what I do. She knows I love what I do so she is always 100 percent behind it and she’s supportive.”

Enrique continued, “I think relationships are difficult whether you’re in the spotlight or whether you’re not. There’s good days and there’s bad days and when there’s bad days you try to get through them and when the good days come you’re like whoa, this is incredible.”