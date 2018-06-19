Chris Pratt may have a new woman in his life. The actor was spotted on Father’s Day having a picnic date with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Infinity War star and the author were seen smiling and enjoying each other’s company while out in Santa Barbara. Chris, 38, and Katherine, 28, sat on a pair of wooden park benches, eating chips, sandwiches and apples. During their outing, Arnold's daughter and the actor couldn’t hold back their laughter. Ahead of their date, Chris picked up Katherine from her house and the pair rode the California coast together.

Chris was spotted out on Father's Day with Katherine Schwarzenegger Photo: Getty Images

Chris did not spend the day with his five-year-old son Jack – who was on vacation in Italy with his mother Anna Faris and her boyfriend Michael Barrett. Anna and Chris announced in a joint statement that they were ending their relationship in August 2017 – after almost nine years of marriage. The Jurrasic Park: Fallen Kingdom star opened up about his and Anna’s split saying: “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being king to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Photo: Getty Images

Anna began her relationship in October 2017, while Chris hasn’t been linked to anyone – until Katherine. Although she comes from an A-List family, the lifestyle blogger, whose mother is Maria Shriver, has remained out of the spotlight for the most part. Katherine has written three books and keeps her followers up to date via her Instagram and Twitter accounts.