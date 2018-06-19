Zoe Saldana is celebrating a major milestone. The Guardians of the Galaxy star turned 40 on June 19. The actress, who told Entertainment Tonight that she is the “best version of herself,” shared the biggest lesson she has learned ahead of the special occasion. “I think it’s important to not forget about yourself,” she said. “Even though you wear many hats, you have to wear your own and make time for yourself whether that’s reading a book or going to the spa or simply just sleeping or cooking for yourself."

Zoe’s husband Marco Perego celebrated his wife with a sweet Instagram post that read: “Gracias from Me Cy and Bowie To Be You por esser Ti Por esser Perfetta Gracias por esser la major Mother Wife and Partner Gracias por teach Us everyday to Make a better Man Gracias Por Todo #zoesaldana"