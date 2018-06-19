The first round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup has come to an end and we're reliving our favorite moments. On the field, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team celebrated ending their match against his best bro Sergio Ramos and Spain at 3-3. Lionel Messi and Argentina gave Iceland a run for their money, and Mexico came out strong against Germany. Off the field, we loved seeing stars like Maluma, Enrique Iglesias and Eugenio Derbez cheering on their home teams. Watch video above for more.