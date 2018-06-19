XXXTentacion has died at the age of 20. The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in South Florida on Monday, June 18. The NUMB rapper was leaving RIVA Motorsports when two unidentified men approached his vehicle and opened fire. The local sheriff's office wrote on Twitter: "Investigators have confirmed that the adult male victim is Jahseh Onfroy, aka, rapper XXXTentacion, of Parkland, FL... Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues."

The Florida native gained popularity through music uploads website SoundCloud and released his first album 17 in 2017. He then scored a number one album in March 2018 for ?, which touched on subjects such as depression and was hailed by many high-profile stars. With news of his passing, many celebrities took to social media to send their condolences. Kanye West posted a photo next to the caption: “Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here. Thank you for existing.” Tributes from Diplo, Big Sean and more stars followed. Watch video above for more.