Eva Longoria’s unborn son is a soccer fan in the making! Whenever the actress’ baby boy makes his grand debut, he will be ready to cheer on his father José Bastón's native Mexico. On Sunday, June 17, the Desperate Housewives alum shared a gorgeous bare-faced photo of herself wearing her Mexico soccer team jersey, while holding a miniature version against her baby bump. “¡Vamos Mexico! #BabyIsReadyForNextGame,” the actress captioned the snapshot.

The actress' husband purchased a jersey for their unborn son Photo: Instagram/evalongoria

The 43-year-old’s husband, who hails from Mexico City, purchased the jersey for his and Eva’s first child together. “Look at what my husband bought for the baby. It’s a baby jersey,” the director told fans via her Instagram Story. “Look at how tiny this jersey is.”

Eva and her family were rooting for Mexico in the World Cup on June 17 Photo: Instagram/evalongoria

In preparation for Mexico’s World Cup match against Germany on Sunday, Eva revealed that she made tacos. “We are watching the World Cup today. My husband has us representing Mexico,” she shared. Later on in the game, the pregnant TV star said, “Oh my god you guys this game is giving me a heart attack. This is so stressful I’m not sure I should be watching this right now.” Thankfully for Eva, Mexico defeated Germany 1-0. “Whooooooo. Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!” she cheered, adding, “Ganamooooooooooos,” which translates to “We won.”