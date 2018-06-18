Adam Levine is surrounded by girls. On Father’s Day, the Maroon 5 frontman’s wife Behati Prinsloo shared the first picture of their four-month-old daughter Gio. In the photo, Adam cradles the newborn in his arms. “My first baby holding OUR second baby.....Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you,” she wrote on Instagram. The pair are also parents to one-year-old Dusty Rose, who stole the show in Maroon 5’s star-studded video for Girls Like You. Watch the video above to see Adam and his daughter’s sweet relationship.