Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid call the shots when it comes to their love. “We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations,” the Entertainer singer told GQ magazine. While the exact status of their relationship is open for interpretation, the 25-year-old shares that the pair are still very much involved in each other’s lives. “I’m really thankful that I met her,” the cover star said. “We go to the farm. We have horses. We’re still really good friends, and we’re still in contact. No bad blood.”

Zayn shared that he and Gigi don't put labels on their relationship Photo: Getty Images

The Pillowtalk singer added: “I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been the adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f—k was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.” Gigi also helped Zayn famously make his debut at the Met Gala. This year, after pictures surfaced of the Let Me singer leaving the 23-year-old’s NYC apartment, fans were disappointed when he didn’t show up.

While Zayn admitted that fashion’s biggest night “is not necessarily anything he ever knew about,” he praised Gigi for her look this year. “Gi stole the night though,” he said. “The stained glass on her dress. Everyone else just put a cross on.” In March, Zayn and Gigi announced that they were ending their relationship after two years.

The pair announced their split in March 2018 after two years of dating Photo: Getty Images

In his statement, the Dusk Til Dawn singer sang his ex-girlfriend's praises. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” he said via Twitter. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”